Sanchez (shoulder) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
The 22-year-old was removed early from Wednesday's simulated game after experiencing "slight discomfort" in his right shoulder, and the team is now attempting to determine the extent of the injury. The Marlins are likely to express caution with the young righty, but the specifics of Sanchez's recovery won't come into focus until after the MRI results are announced.
