Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Headlines Realmuto blockbuster
Sanchez (collarbone) was traded to the Marlins along with Jorge Alfaro, Will Stewart and an international bonus slot in exchange for J.T. Realmuto, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Sanchez is the epitome of a high-risk/high-reward prospect, even by pitching prospect standards. He missed a good chunk of time in 2018 with elbow inflammation and throws incredibly hard -- two top predictors of Tommy John surgery. The hope was for him to make up for lost time in the Arizona Fall League, but he was instead shut down due to collarbone soreness. When fully healthy, Sanchez exhibits frontline upside, with a chance for three plus or better pitches (his fastball could be an 80-grade monster) and plus command. If he is fully healthy in spring training, Sanchez will likely be assigned to High-A and could then quickly earn a promotion to the upper levels with a big-league ETA of 2020.
