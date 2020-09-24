Sanchez allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two over three innings Wednesday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Most of the damage done against Sanchez came in the opening frame. He walked Ronald Acuna who then used his speed to score from first on a double to deep right by Freddie Freeman. Two batters later, Freeman crossed home plate on a single to center by Ozzie Albies. Sanchez would later walk Dansby Swanson to bring up Adeiny Hechavarria who lined one into center field to bring around Albies to put the Braves up 3-2 after the first inning. The 22-year-old had more control issues in the third after walking two additional batters and then surrendering another RBI single to Hechavarria to extend the lead to 4-2. It's been a concerning end to the 2020 season for Sanchez who has given up nine runs in seven innings over his last two starts after allowing just six runs in his prior five outings. The Marlins are currently in line for a postseason spot and are hoping they can count on Sanchez to be their ace for a deep playoff run.