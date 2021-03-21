Sanchez twice reached 101 mph with his fastball over three perfect innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

Remarkably, he didn't record a strikeout, but the Nats could only muster weak contact as Sanchez pounded the strike zone with his overpowering stuff. The right-hander thinks he'll be ready to go for Opening Day and slot into the Marlins' rotation right away, but the club has already stated it will keep a very close eye on his workload this season. Whether that results in Sanchez being skipped in the rotation on occasion, fewer pitches per starts, or both remains to be seen.