Sanchez (shoulder) is now throwing from 105 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez hasn't pitched since September of 2020 and continues to make very incremental progress from the from the shoulder injury which wiped out his entire 2021 campaign. He threw from 45 feet in late April, 60 feet in early May and 90 feet in the middle of the month. He's at least trending in the right direction, but not at a speed which suggests he'll be ready for a rehab assignment any time soon.
More News
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Plays catch from 45 feet•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Month away from throwing•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Shut down from throwing•