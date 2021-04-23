Sanchez has been throwing from 60 feet without problem, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez has increased his throwing distance from 45 to 60 feet within roughly the last week. However, his return is far from imminent, as general manager Kim Ng told the media Wednesday that Sanchez is "a ways out" from taking the mound in game action.
