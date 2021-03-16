Sanchez allowed two hits and a walk across 1.2 scoreless innings in Monday's exhibition against the Astros.

Sanchez made his spring debut later than he had hoped after problems with his visa and a false positive COVID-19 test, but he flashed plenty of velocity in his first game action, touching 100 mph twice against the third batter he faced, Carlos Correa, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. "I felt very well for my first spring training game in 2021," stated Sanchez via an interpreter. "I was just going out there with the same plan as always. First inning, I was missing my spot a few times, and same thing happened again in the second." Per De Nicola, Sanchez will continue to follow a five-day progression moving forward, with his next outing slated for Saturday against Washington, where he'll be scheduled to hurl an additional inning or 15-20 pitches.