Sanchez (shoulder) will be reinstated from Triple-A Jacksonville's 60-day injured list and will be assigned to Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, when he's expected to throw one inning or 20 pitches in a game, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez hasn't pitched at any level since 2020, but he's finally ready to get back up on the bump following a prolonged recovery from shoulder surgery and related setbacks. He'll look to string together some quality appearances in the minors to close out the season before potentially competing for a spot on the Marlins' big-league pitching staff next spring.