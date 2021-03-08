Marlins manager Don Mattingly suggested Monday that Sanchez may be limited to around 75 pitches in his first start of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Though he has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut while the Marlins are electing to bring him along more slowly this spring than the team's other projected starters, Sanchez still appears on track to be ready to go for Opening Day. He completed a bullpen session Sunday, and the Marlins plan for him to throw a live batting practice session later this week before potentially clearing him for Grapefruit League action by mid-March. Based on where he currently stands in his build-up program, Sanchez probably won't be able to take on a normal starter's workload in his 2021 debut, but he should only need one or two starts to get his arm equipped to handle 100-pitch outings.