Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Moving to Double-A
Sanchez was promoted to Double-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
The Marlins managed Sanchez's workload with a late start to the season, but he'll move up after just two starts for High-A Jupiter. He didn't pitch particularly well in those two starts, allowing six runs in 11 innings while striking out just six batters, but the Marlins may simply have been treating those as a quick tune-up before he spends the bulk of the season with Jacksonville. Over his five-year minor-league career, the 20-year-old has a 2.60 ERA with a 21.4 percent strikeout rate and 4.9 percent walk rate.
More News
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Brilliant in Double-A debut•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Opening at High-A•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Flashing heat in extended spring•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Debuting May 2 at Jacksonville•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Slated for late-April debut•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Opens in extended ST•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...