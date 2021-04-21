General manager Kim Ng said Wednesday that Sanchez (shoulder) is "still a ways out" from returning to game action, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez has been dealing with mild inflammation in his right shoulder since the start of the regular season, and the team has been bringing him along slowly given his injury history. The right-hander has been throwing at the team's alternate training site, but he still doesn't have a firm timetable to return to game action.