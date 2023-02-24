Sanchez (shoulder) is not expected to be ready for game action until the summer, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Sanchez underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery in October, and has seen his development stalled by injuries -- particularly over the last couple of seasons. He's expected to start throwing bullpens soon and also reportedly lost 50 pounds in the offseason, but Miam is going to take things slow with the 24-year-old. There's still reason for optimism in the long-term, but Sanchez offers just as much risk -- if not more -- as he does reward for 2023.