Sanchez (shoulder) is hopeful of throwing a bullpen session next week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez told reporters earlier this month that he'd already been throwing off a mound, but next week would appear to be his first official bullpen session of the spring. Making his way back from a second shoulder surgery, Sanchez lost upwards of 40 pounds over the offseason and is hoping to be part of the Marlins' Opening Day roster. More likely, he'll begin the season at Triple-A Jacksonville as he tries to make up for lost time.
