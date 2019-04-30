Sanchez will make his season debut Thursday for High-A Jupiter, not at Double-A Jacksonville as previously reported, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez has been spending time at extended spring training while waiting to debut as the Marlins look to manage his workload following an injury-plagued 2018 campaign. It's not clear why he'll head to a different level than initially reported, though he does only have 13 starts under his belt at High-A, and the Marlins are in no hurry to get him to the big leagues.