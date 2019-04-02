Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Opens in extended ST
Sanchez will be held back in extended spring training at the outset of the minor-league season in an effort to manage his 2019 workload, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
He only made eight starts last year due to elbow inflammation and was unable to pitch in the Arizona Fall League due to right collarbone soreness, so the thinking is that the Marlins will have him work at their complex in Florida before he is sent out to an affiliate when the weather heats up. Of course, given his recent injury history and the fact that he has elite arm speed (the two top indicators of future arm injuries), it may be tough to buy that Sanchez is 100 percent healthy until he gets into game action with Double-A Jacksonville.
