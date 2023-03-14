Sanchez (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez has been throwing in camp as he works his way back from multiple shoulder surgeries, but he needs time. The hope is that he'll become an option for the Marlins' rotation at some point around midseason.
More News
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throws another bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Set for another bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Not expected to pitch until summer•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: On track for bullpen next week•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Has lost 46 pounds•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Requires shoulder surgery•