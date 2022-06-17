Sanchez (shoulder) will play catch off a mound Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
It was reported by Baseball America a few weeks ago that Sanchez is unlikely to return to game action this season, particularly in the majors, but he is still moving forward with his throwing program. Perhaps Sanchez could get work in during the Arizona Fall League if everything progresses well from here.
