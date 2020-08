Sanchez was recalled from the alternate training site to start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals

The 22-year-old joined the team earlier in the week and now officially joins the active roster for his major-league debut Saturday. Sanchez reached Double-A Jacksonville in 2019 and posted a 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 97:19 K:BB across 103 innings.