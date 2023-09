Sanchez (shoulder) is expected to throw either an inning or 20 pitches in a game with Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

It has been years since Sanchez last appeared in a game, but it appears he is finally ready to get back up on the bump. It's unclear what the Marlins have planned beyond Tuesday's outing, but the team figures to comment on his status at some point in the coming days.