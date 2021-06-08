Sanchez (shoulder) resumed his throwing program Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez has been dealing with shoulder inflammation since early April but was able to start a throwing program later that month. He's continued to slowly work his way back from the injury, but hit a snag in his rehab last week when he was forced to pause his throwing program because of shoulder soreness. Fortunately, he was able to resume flat ground work Tuesday, and if all goes well in coming weeks, he should remain on track for an early-to-mid-July return to game action.
