Sanchez (shoulder) told reporters Thursday that he's 90-to-95 percent healthy, Kevin Barral of Fish on First reports.

Sanchez made one appearance with Double-A Pensacola last September in what was his first outing since 2020, but he had to be scratched from his next scheduled appearance because his surgically-repaired shoulder didn't bounce back as hoped. It's good that he currently appears trending in the right direction, but the odds that Sanchez can be healthy and effective at this point are long.