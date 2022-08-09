Sanchez (shoulder) will throw two innings in a simulated game Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear exactly where Sanchez stands in his recovery, but he is ready to get back on the bump. While Sanchez may have a chance to pitch for the Marlins before the campaign comes to a close, it was reported in June that he is unlikely to do so.
More News
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Gearing up to face hitters•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing bullpen Saturday•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Slated for another side session•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Side session planned•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Playing catch off mound•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Unlikely to pitch this year•