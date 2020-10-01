Sanchez won't start Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Cubs on Thursday as originally scheduled, as the game has been postponed due to rain, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Sanchez will start Friday for what was originally scheduled as Game 2, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. Pablo Lopez, who had been scheduled to pitch Friday, will start Saturday if Game 3 is necessary.
