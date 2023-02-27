Sanchez (shoulder) threw 15 pitches at his bullpen session Monday and will have another one Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez was able to get 15 tosses in Monday, throwing exclusively fastballs at his bullpen session. The 24-year-old has started the long process of returning from the arthroscopic shoulder surgery he underwent in October and will likely have to slowly ramp up his activity over the coming months. The right-hander has had one of the more notable offseasons, losing 46 pounds as he attempts to return to the mound for the first time since 2020 following consecutive shoulder procedures the last two seasons. Overall, Sanchez was one of the most promising prospects in Miami prior to the injuries, something that he'll look to return to at some point this summer.