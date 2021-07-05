Sanchez (shoulder) will undergo season-ending surgery, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez made slow progress across the last several months while recovering from right shoulder inflammation, but he had recently extended his throwing distance to 120 feet following his setback in mid-May. However, the 22-year-old recently underwent an MRI that revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his right shoulder. Sanchez's procedure will force him to miss the remainder of the season, but the Marlins are hopeful that the right-hander will be ready for the start of spring training in 2022, McPherson reports. A better idea of his spring status could be revealed based on how he responds after surgery.
