Sanchez is expected to make his first start of the season for Double-A Jacksonville on April 26, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez, who missed over half of the 2018 season and the Arizona Fall League due to elbow and collarbone injuries, is reportedly fine physically, but the Marlins want to be careful with his workload. He is gradually building up his arm strength at the team's spring training complex in Florida. The plan is for Sanchez to build up to the point that he can throw five innings in his first start. The Shrimp will move to a six-man rotation once Sanchez joins in an effort to manage their star hurler's innings. It's nice that we have a firm date from Miami, because if he's not ready to go on April 26, we will know there was some sort of setback.