Sanchez is scheduled to throw two innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

That would leave the right-hander enough time to make three spring training starts before the end of camp, assuming he doesn't have any issues. "As long as they [the staff] stay on track, he'll be on a five-day program now," manager Don Mattingly said Saturday. Monday's game will actually be Sanchez's Grapefruit League debut as a Marlin, as he didn't pitch either of the last two springs after being acquired from the Phillies as the centerpiece of the J.T. Realmuto trade. That may not leave the 22-year-old enough time to get fully stretched out before Opening Day, and with the team expected to manage his workload this season, Sanchez could have his first turn or two in the rotation skipped or truncated.