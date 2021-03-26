Sanchez will throw on Tuesday with the hopes of increasing his workload enough to begin the season in the rotation, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez threw 61 pitches in his final official spring outing Thursday, his highest total of the exhibition season. However, manager Don Mattingly said he wants Sanchez to be able to throw five innings and a minimum of 75 pitches before making his first start of the season. Regardless of when Sanchez first takes the mound in regular season action, the Marlins figure to monitor his workload very carefully throughout the campaign.