Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Sanchez will remain in Miami's rotation this week, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "Right now, we see him in the rotation," Mattingly said of Sanchez. "He was ready physically. Right now, he's going to pitch every fifth day. We're going to need all of our guys, and the guys coming back [off the injured list], too."

Miami is due to get three Opening Day rotation members in Sandy Alcantara, Caleb Smith and Jose Urena back from the COVID-19 injured list in the near future, but the 22-year-old fireballer performed well enough in his MLB debut over the weekend to earn a second start. He limited the Nationals to three runs on six hits while striking out four over five innings in that outing, earning the win for his efforts. Mattingly didn't specify when Sanchez's next start would come, but MLB.com currently lists the right-hander as the probable starter for Thursday's series finale with the Mets.