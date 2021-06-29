Sanchez (shoulder) continues to throw from 120 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
One week after the righty extended his throwing to 120 feet, he doesn't appear to have made any further progress, at least in terms of throwing distance, as he works his way back from right shoulder inflammation. At this pace, Sanchez may not be ready to return until after the currently-indecisive Marlins choose whether to be sellers at the trade deadline. The team figures to be careful with timing Sanchez's return, but especially so if they're not contenders later in the summer.
