Sanchez (3-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings as he was charged with the loss in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Sanchez was incredibly efficient in his last start as he needed only 90 pitches to toss seven innings in another appearance during a doubleheader. He fared considerably worse Friday as he allowed two runs in the second inning and three runs in the fourth. As a result, he picked up his second loss of the season. The right-hander now carries a 2.75 ERA and 31:7 K:BB over 36 innings during his first six major-league starts. He'll attempt to turn things around on the road Wednesday against Atlanta.