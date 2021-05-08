The Marlins are hopeful that Sanchez (shoulder) could return in June, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Sanchez recently increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 105 feet, and he should progress to 120 feet in the near future. The right-hander could resume mound work after that, but he'll likely require several weeks to ramp up before he's cleared to make his 2021 debut.
