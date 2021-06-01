Sanchez (shoulder) will pause his throwing program for a few days as a result of shoulder soreness, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

As of now, the Marlins appear to be optimistic that this will be just a minor setback for Sanchez as he works his way back from shoulder inflammation. The right-hander began a throwing program in mid-April and all had gone well up until this point. The hope is that the highly touted prospect will be able to resume throwing in the next few days.