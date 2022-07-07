Sanchez (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez resumed mound work in mid-June and has continued to throw side sessions over the last several weeks. The right-hander isn't expected to be cleared to pitch in 2022, but it's encouraging to see him continue to throw off a mound.
