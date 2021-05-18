Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday that Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 120 feet, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though he's steered clear of setbacks since being diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation in early April, Sanchez has been trudging along slowly in the recovery process. The right-hander was previously cleared to up his throwing distance to 105 feet at the beginning of the month, and he's only taken a marginal step forward two weeks later. Given the ramp-up time he'll require once he's eventually cleared to face hitters, Sanchez is likely at least a month away from making his 2021 MLB debut.