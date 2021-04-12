Sanchez (shoulder) has been throwing from 45 feet at the Marlins' alternate training site, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez underwent an MRI in early April that revealed mild inflammation at the back of his right shoulder. The right-hander has resumed a throwing program, but the team figures to bring him along slowly given his history of injuries to begin his career. Nick Neidert will serve as the Marlins' fifth starter until Sanchez is fully healthy.