Sanchez (shoulder) is throwing from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez has spent the last two seasons recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July of 2021. He was slated to face hitters in early August but had his rehab process paused due to shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot in late August. While he won't return to game action during the 2022 campaign, it's encouraging to see Sanchez throwing once again.
More News
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Cortisone injection on tap•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Experiences shoulder discomfort•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Scheduled for simulated game•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Gearing up to face hitters•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing bullpen Saturday•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Slated for another side session•