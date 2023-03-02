Sanchez (shoulder) threw another bullpen session Thursday, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Sanchez now has three mound workouts under his belt as he continues his recovery from October arthroscopic shoulder surgery. There's no exact timetable for when he might be an option for the Marlins, but the talented 24-year-old is making steady strides in his rehab program.
More News
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Set for another bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Not expected to pitch until summer•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: On track for bullpen next week•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Has lost 46 pounds•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Requires shoulder surgery•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing from 60 feet•