Sanchez (2-1) earned the win Tuesday by holding Atlanta scoreless over six innings. He allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six.

The flamethrowing rookie notched his third straight quality start with a dominant performance against one of the league's top run-scoring offenses. After yielding six hits in each of his first three career starts, Sanchez gave up half that many Tuesday, and none went for extra bases. Sanchez had his swing-and-miss arsenal on display in the win, inducing 14 swinging strikes on 89 total pitches. The right-hander has enjoyed a brilliant start to his big-league career, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 25:2 K:BB over his first 25 innings. He'll look to keep impressing when he faces Philadelphia on Sunday in his next scheduled start.