Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Unlikely to pitch this spring
Sanchez is unlikely to pitch in a Grapefruit League game this spring, Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports.
Sanchez is not injured, but according to the report, the "Marlins are happy with his progress and want him ready for the long haul this season." While not pitching this spring would mean Sanchez's season starts in the minors, it sounds like the Marlins are still planning to give him a shot at the top level at some point, and the late start would give him the opportunity to avoid being shut down later in the campaign.
