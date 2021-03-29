Sanchez will be optioned to the Marlins' alternate training site to open the season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez has plenty of potential, as he's been one of the game's top pitching prospects for several years and looked good in his seven-start debut last season, cruising to a 3.46 ERA. He also has a history of injury troubles, averaging just 12.8 starts per year over the last five seasons. The Marlins are prioritizing his long-term health and have been bringing him along very slowly this spring despite the fact that he's not currently dealing with any injuries. He should certainly be able to help fantasy teams when available, but the fact that he's being optioned right away is indicative of just how careful the team will be with him this season. Early off days mean the Marlins won't need a fifth starter until April 14, which could be the date Sanchez returns to the big leagues.