Marlins' Starlin Castro: Bangs out four hits against Rays
Castro went 4-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's extra-inning win over the Rays.
He hit fifth in the lineup in this one, but no matter where manager Don Mattingly has been slotting Castro lately he's been raking, slashing .356/.391/.492 over his last 15 games. Despite all the hits, though, actual production can be hard to come by in a weak Marlins offense, and Castro's only got two homers, one steal, six RBI and 10 runs over his hot streak.
