Marlins' Starlin Castro: Bangs out three hits Saturday
Castro went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.
The second baseman is still looking for his first home run of the season, but Castro is otherwise producing solid numbers in the middle of a feeble Marlins lineup, hitting .300 through 20 games with seven RBI and 11 runs. The 28-year-old is drawing walks at a career-best pace, helping boost his value in OBP leagues, but his overall fantasy value will remain tied to his power.
