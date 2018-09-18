Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and a walk in Monday's victory over Washington.

Castro delivered a two-run double in the fifth inning and launched a solo homer in the eighth to extend Miami's lead to three. Despite a multi-hit game, he's been scuffling at the plate in September, going 10-for-50 with five extra-base hits and four RBI through 14 games.