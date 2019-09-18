Castro went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a pair of doubles and another run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Castro led off the second inning with his 20th homer of the season, this time a 401-foot solo shot off Mike Leake to tie the game at 1-1. He also doubled in the third, then doubled and scored in the eighth, bringing the Marlins within one, but that was the closest they'd get. On the season, Castro is slashing .268/.298/.424.