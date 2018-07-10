Castro went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's walkoff win over Milwaukee.

Castro tied the game in the seventh inning against Josh Hader with a solo blast. The 28-year-old second baseman has been racking up base hits of late as he's put together an eight-game hitting streak to begin the month of July. He's batting .299 with seven homers and 34 RBI through 92 games as the All-Star break approaches.

