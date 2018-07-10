Marlins' Starlin Castro: Blasts key homer
Castro went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's walkoff win over Milwaukee.
Castro tied the game in the seventh inning against Josh Hader with a solo blast. The 28-year-old second baseman has been racking up base hits of late as he's put together an eight-game hitting streak to begin the month of July. He's batting .299 with seven homers and 34 RBI through 92 games as the All-Star break approaches.
More News
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Connects for sixth homer•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Collects 21st double•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Bangs out four hits against Rays•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Solo shot in loss•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Manning leadoff spot•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Swats third homer Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart