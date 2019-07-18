Marlins' Starlin Castro: Breaks up no-hitter
Castro went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Padres.
His solo shot to lead off the eighth inning broke up Chris Paddack's bid for a no-hitter, and Castro then drove in the Marlins' second run in the ninth with a single off Kirby Yates, after a couple of throwing errors had created a jam for the Padres closer. Castro extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the process, and he's slashing a lively .319/.331/.483 over his last 28 contests.
