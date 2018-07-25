Castro was 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over Atlanta.

Castro demonstrated his occasional power stroke Tuesday with the shot to left field in the fifth inning, giving the Marlins a comfortable six-run advantage. The 28-year-old has a .287/.333/.406 slash line with eight home runs in 400 at-bats this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories