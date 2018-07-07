Castro went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals.

Castro plated a run in the third to give the Marlins the lead, but Washington would ultimately come through in the ninth with a walkoff homer. Castro has now pieced together five consecutive multi-hit games, going 12-for-21 with two doubles and one RBI over that span.

