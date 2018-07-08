Castro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.

Castro and J.T. Realmuto went back-to-back off Max Scherzer in the fourth inning, providing the only real bright spot for the Marlins in an 18-4 blowout. Coming into Saturday's game, Castro had recorded multiple hits in five straight games, and he's now batting .297 for the season. The counting totals continue to underwhelm, but Castro's track record of hitting for average should keep him locked into a starting spot in most leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories