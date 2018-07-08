Marlins' Starlin Castro: Connects for sixth homer
Castro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.
Castro and J.T. Realmuto went back-to-back off Max Scherzer in the fourth inning, providing the only real bright spot for the Marlins in an 18-4 blowout. Coming into Saturday's game, Castro had recorded multiple hits in five straight games, and he's now batting .297 for the season. The counting totals continue to underwhelm, but Castro's track record of hitting for average should keep him locked into a starting spot in most leagues.
More News
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Collects 21st double•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Bangs out four hits against Rays•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Solo shot in loss•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Manning leadoff spot•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Swats third homer Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Situated on bench Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?